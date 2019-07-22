West Africa: President Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Former ECOWAS Commission President

Monrovia, Liberia: His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has signed the Book of Condolence in honor of fallen former President of the ECOWAS Commission, Marcel Alain de Souza.

President Weah, accompanied by array of Government officials, performed the diplomatic ritual last Friday, July 19, 2019 at the UN Headquarters in Monrovia.

Mr. de Souza died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at age 65 in Paris, France after a brief sickness.

"It is with deep regret that the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kassi Brou, announces the sudden passing of Marcel Alain de Souza, former President of the Commission," an ECOWAS statement said.

The late de Souza was elected President of the ECOWAS Commission in 2015 during the 48th Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja, Nigeria. He was nominated by Benin.