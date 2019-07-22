Kenya: Joe Kadenge Burial Underway in Vihiga

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at Gisambai Primary School grounds in Soliani village, Vihiga where the funeral of football legend Joe Kadenge is underway.

Several leaders including ODM leader Raila Odinga and worker's union boss Francis Atwoli are in attendance.

Kadenge died on July 7 in Nairobi while undergoing treatment.

His body was flown to Kakamega from Nairobi on Thursday where the public were allowed to view before it was taken to his Vihiga home.

Kadenge commenced his football career as an attacking midfielder and second striker for the defunct Maragoli United, before crossing over to Abaluhya United (now referred to as AFC Leopards) in 1996.

He is remembered for his silky skills, deft touches and mazy runs at the centre of the pitch and would soon be associated by the popular phrase 'Kadenge na Mpira' courtesy of renown broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela.

Kadenge also turned out for and coached the national football team, Harambee Stars, with prominence and success.