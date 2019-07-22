Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League Clears Machakaire of Corruption Allegations

The Zanu-PF Youth League has cleared Wedza South Member of Parliament Tinoda Machakaire of any wrongdoing after the youthful legislator reportedly availed his business financial reports and bank accounts to the party organ to scrutinise his dealings.

Machakaire was named in the list of 'shame' of allegedly corrupt individuals who were sabotaging President Mnangagwa's efforts to revive the economy.

After the expose', Mnangagwa said he would establish a commission of inquiry to investigate corruption allegations made against certain individuals within the ruling party, the government and the private sector.

Addressing a well-attended rally in Wedza South on Saturday, Zanu-PF youth league political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said Machakaire had done an "honourable" thing by availing his financial activities to the youth league.

"I was amongst those who named him but he did the correct thing and brought all the requested evidence to clear his name, that is what we were asking for," said Tsenengamu.

"He told us that he was clean and he proved it but some became very defensive and they threatened to sue us," he added.

However, Tsenengamu said the youth league will not be silenced by threats as they want to see a corruption-free society.

"We will not be stopped by threats or lawsuits because we want President Emmerson Mnangagwa to achieve his vision to have a free corruption country," he stated.

Machakaire said he was a businessman who abides by the country's laws hence the 'bold" decision to declare his assets.

"Our message is very clear if there is anyone who is corrupt he must go to jail, as you all know I was amongst the list of corrupt officials, if found guilty I must rot in jail and I'm ready for my day in court," he said.

Chief Ruzane thanked the youth league for coming to clarify the issue.

"Thank you for coming to clarify the issue. We are all relieved because such allegations stalls progress. I want you to know that our MP has tried to come with programmes that empower our communities. Our cry is on the prices and hunger," he said.

Chief Ruzane thanked the youth league for coming to clarify the issue.

"Thank you for coming to clarify the issue. We are all relieved because such allegations stalls progress. I want you to know that our MP has tried to come with programmes that empower our communities. Our cry is on the prices and hunger," he said.

Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya has since demanded $1 million in defamation damages from Youth League deputy secretary Lewis Matutu after he was named in the list.

He denied the allegations saying they were "wholly untrue and unsubstantiated."

Machakaire he will not focus on the allegations but will look at critical issues affecting his constituency.

"There is hunger in my constituency, people are suffering prices of basic commodities are high and our ordinary people cannot afford, that is my focus now. I have approached relevant authorities about that and soon we will get goods at affordable prices," Machakaire said before making a rice donation to the community.

Godfrey TsenengamuPresident Emmerson MnanangwaTinoda MachakaireZANU PF