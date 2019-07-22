Mozambique: Frelimo Approves Its Election Manifesto

Maputo — The election manifesto of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party calls for greater inclusion of citizens in actions that contribute to the development of the country, without distinction of race, tribe, ethnic group or political party affiliation, declared President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday.

Speaking in his capacity as President of Frelimo, at a rally in the southern city of Matola, after a one day meeting of the Party's Central Committee had unanimously approved the manifesto, Nyusi said the document is realistic and aligned with the needs of the country, as well as with the longings and aspirations of the Mozambican people.

"This great document", he said, "was produced by all Mozambicans, of all parties, of all races, and all provinces, from the grass roots to the top. So it is a document that mirrors inclusion, and does not exclude anybody".

Summarising the manifesto, Nyusi said it consist of three chapters, on the development of human capital, on equipping the country with infrastructures, and on good governance and decentralisation.

He stressed the pertinence of training human capital, as the best formula for developing the country.

"Without trained men and women, we will have no development", said Nyusi. "And so it is necessary to train, to educate and to build the capacity of the people, so that we can advance to other key points for development. This is and always was the basis for Frelimo policy".

As for infrastructures, Nyusi argued that the rapid development of the country presupposes the construction of roads that are always passable. Good infrastructures were key to areas as varied as electricity, transport and communication, schools and health units.

On good governance, Nyusi stressed Frelimo's commitment to the fight against corruption, and declared that the involvement of local communities was a basic factor for success in governance.

Nyusi also announced the senior figures, mostly members of the Party's Political Commission, who will head the Frelimo lists of parliamentary candidates for each of the eleven provincial constituencies. They are as follows:

Niassa: Aires Ali (former Prime Minister)

Cabo Delgado: Eduardo Mulembue (former chairperson of the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic)

Nampula: Margarida Talapa (head of the Frelimo parliamentary group)

Zambezia: Basilio Monteiro (Minister of the Interior)

Tete: Tomas Salomao (former executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community, SADC)

Manica: Carlos Agostinho do Rosario (Prime Minister)

Sofala: Sergio Pantie (Deputy head of the Frelimo parliamentary group)

Inhambane: Ana Rita Sithole (member of the Assembly's governing board, its Standing Commission)

Gaza: Conceita Sortane (Education Minister)

Maputo Province: Veronica Macamo (current chairperson of the Assembly)

Maputo City: Esperanca Bias (chairperson of the Assembly's Plan and Budget Commission).