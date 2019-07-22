Africa: Zesco Eyes Africa's Best Tag

Zambia's league champions Zesco United says it aims to become Africa's number one club.

Speaking at the 2019 awards gala on Friday night awards, club Chief Executive Officer Richard Mulenga said the club was happy with the double it won in the Zambian league but still wanted to be Africa's leading club.

He said being Zambia's best side was not enough for the Ndola giant.

Zesco had an awful showing in the 2019 transition CAF Champions League where it failed to make the Group stage and dropped into the Confederations Cup.

Read more