Zambia: Zesco Signs Zim Star Kamusoko

ZESCO United has signed Zimbabwean midfielder Thabani Michael Kamusoko from Tanzanian giants Young Africans on a three-year deal.

And Zesco Limited has appointed new office bearers for the club.

Club Chief Executive officer Richard Mulenga confirmed in an interview that the club concluded the deal for Kamusoko who is now a Zesco player for three years.

"Yes, Kamusoko has signed for the club. We have concluded the deal. It is a three-year deal and we are hoping for the best services from him," Mulenga said.

The 31-year-old Kamusoko was on the cards of Young Africans since 2015 but has also played for Platinum and Dynamos of Zimbabwe as well as Underhill and Njube Sundowns.

