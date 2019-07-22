22 July 2019

Cameroon: Star Building - 12 Staff Receive State Distinction

The Prime Minister, on behalf of the President of the Republic, decorated the workers within the framework of May 20th annual promotion in recognition of their services rendered.

Some 12 staff at the Prime Minister's Office were on July 19, 2019 honoured with medals as appreciation of their services rendered to the nation. They were decorated at the esplanade of the Star Building by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on behalf of the President of the Republic within the context of the May 20th annual acknowledgment of meritorious workers in different institutions across the country.

Three categories of medals were accorded to the staff who comprised civilians and law enforcement officers. Within the category of the medal of the Order of Valour, Marcelin Nguele Abada, Chargé des missions at the Prime Minister's Office received the medal of Officer of the Order of Valour. Louis Maxime Meka Meka, Paul Mboyong Ngue and Alexandre Magloire Schouame were each decorated with the medal of Knight of the Order of Valour. As concerns the medal of the Cameroonian Order of Merit, Moto Young Ekuka, a cameraman with the State broadcaster attached to the Prime Minister's Office was honoured by the Prime Minister with the Commander of the Cameroonian Order of Merit. Meanwhile, Damase Zoah Beng, Amos Ngwanyi Fonweban and Issah Ndoukouo were individually given the medal of Officer of the Cameroonian Order of Merit. For the medal of Knight of the Cameroonian Order of Merit, Emmanuel Appeneh Nten, Hamandjouma Amadou and Jean Horse Mboundwe were each decorated with the medal by Joseph Dion Ngute. Of the third category of medals, that is the Public Force Medal of Merit, Vereen Bato Mowoh who is the Prime Minister's orderly was bestowed the said medal. While expressing appreciation for his medal, Marcelin Nguele Abada, Chargé des missions at the Prime Minister's Office said he is very happy with the recognition of his works in contributing to nation building. Alexandre Magloire Schouame, another Chargé des missions at the Prime Minister's Office thanked the Head of State for the long service award medal stating that he appreciates the coordination of work, team spirit and mutual understanding amongst the advisers and other collaborators at the Prime Minister's Office. On his part, Merit, Moto Young Ekuka in his usual jovial mode said promotion is motivation. "Hard work, patience and persistence pays," he encouraged.

