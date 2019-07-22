Gambia: Do Political Parties Have Code of Conduct for Their Members?

Citizens have a right to freedom of expression and freedom of association. The best form of expression and association is to say and associate to do what enhances the liberty, dignity and prosperity of all. Any expression and association that undermines the liberty, dignity and prosperity of any person is not reasonable and justifiable in a democratic society. Hence citizens who choose to express themselves and associate with others, regardless of whether the association is economic, political, social or cultural should be guided by the conviction to enhance each other's liberty, dignity and prosperity. Those who speak and associate for a contrary purpose are making it impossible for others to express themselves or associate with each other. Their act negates freedom of expression and association.

In short, an expression which no one wants to hear and an association to which no one wants to belong negate the very reason why humankind protects and promotes the right to freedom of expression and association.

Foroyaa will publish the code of conduct agreed upon by all registered political parties in the country regarding freedom of expression and association. We will also request that political parties that have code of conduct for their members submit their own to Foroyaa for publication so that the public will be able to judge whether the behaviour of those who claim to be their members are in accordance with the code of conduct of their parties. The public will then be able to judge whether any member is truly faithful to their party.