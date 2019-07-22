22 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Do Political Parties Have Code of Conduct for Their Members?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Citizens have a right to freedom of expression and freedom of association. The best form of expression and association is to say and associate to do what enhances the liberty, dignity and prosperity of all. Any expression and association that undermines the liberty, dignity and prosperity of any person is not reasonable and justifiable in a democratic society. Hence citizens who choose to express themselves and associate with others, regardless of whether the association is economic, political, social or cultural should be guided by the conviction to enhance each other's liberty, dignity and prosperity. Those who speak and associate for a contrary purpose are making it impossible for others to express themselves or associate with each other. Their act negates freedom of expression and association.

In short, an expression which no one wants to hear and an association to which no one wants to belong negate the very reason why humankind protects and promotes the right to freedom of expression and association.

Foroyaa will publish the code of conduct agreed upon by all registered political parties in the country regarding freedom of expression and association. We will also request that political parties that have code of conduct for their members submit their own to Foroyaa for publication so that the public will be able to judge whether the behaviour of those who claim to be their members are in accordance with the code of conduct of their parties. The public will then be able to judge whether any member is truly faithful to their party.

Gambia

Bruce Asemota Narrates Ordeal Under Jammeh's Regime

Bruce Asemota of The Point Newspaper while testifying before the TRRC, gave a detailed account of his ordeal under the… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.