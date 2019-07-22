22 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Nahar - the Political Agreement Did Not Incorporate Armed Movements' Vision

Khartoum — Leading figure at the Sudan Renaissance Coalition and political secretary of Justixcze and Equality Movement ,Nahar Osman Nahar said the political agreement reached between the Transitional Militray Council(TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) did not include the armed movements' vision.

He added in a statement to SUNA that the ongoing Addis Ababa talks would narrow the differences of views even inside the FFC components, calling the talks as step in the right direction.

He stated that this step should be followed by further steps of consultations with all political forces , saying " this is the future of the country and not of a specific entity.

Nahar said the mobilization made change in Sudan was a cumulative in which all political and civil forces took part , disclosing that it is immorally to be attributed to specific circle.

He said the FFC has no right to guide the will ozf Sudanese people and the political class as a whole.

Read the original article on SNA.

