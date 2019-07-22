22 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Security Situations in Kassala State Calm - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kassala — The Kassala State' security committee held a meeting headed by the Wali of the State, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Himmad during which the committee got assured of security and criminal situations the state-wide.

Director of the state police, Maj. Gen.(police) Osman Fedhaili who is also the rapporteur of the committee, said the meeting discussed a host of issues pertinent to security and criminal situations , implementation of previous meeting's outcome and deployment of policemen in different places to impose the state authority.

He added the committee also looked into extension of state of emergency issued by the Transitional Military Council, stressing that all information have been levelled were normal.

Sudan

Nahar - the Political Agreement Did Not Incorporate Armed Movements' Vision

Leading figure at the Sudan Renaissance Coalition and political secretary of Justixcze and Equality Movement ,Nahar… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.