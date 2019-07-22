Sudan: Security Situations in Kassala State Calm - Official

Kassala — The Kassala State' security committee held a meeting headed by the Wali of the State, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Himmad during which the committee got assured of security and criminal situations the state-wide.

Director of the state police, Maj. Gen.(police) Osman Fedhaili who is also the rapporteur of the committee, said the meeting discussed a host of issues pertinent to security and criminal situations , implementation of previous meeting's outcome and deployment of policemen in different places to impose the state authority.

He added the committee also looked into extension of state of emergency issued by the Transitional Military Council, stressing that all information have been levelled were normal.