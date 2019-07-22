21 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Springbok Victory Against Australia an Ode to Johnny Clegg

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Yanga Sibembe

As South Africa took on Australia at Ellis Park Stadium in the opening match of the Rugby Championship there were many storylines at play. It was two days after Mandela Day and the rugby world was still mourning the untimely death of James Small. However, it was the late Johnny Clegg's light that shone through.

The Springboks kicked off their new season with a convincing 35-17 win against Australia. However, considering the Wallabies' horrendous record (one win in 10) at Ellis Park Stadium, the result was never really in doubt -- even with the Springboks fielding players auditioning to get their names on the team sheet for the Rugby World Cup kicking off in Japan in September.

The atmosphere in the stadium before and during the game was electric. The 51,206-strong crowd sang and danced to the sounds of Johnny Clegg, a man who perfectly embodied the complexities of South African society. It didn't feel like a mere World Cup dress rehearsal. Maybe it was because the Springboks had last played in October 2018 and the South African public had long been thirsting for some international rugby action.

That South Africa made history with the inclusion of eight black players...

South Africa

Prominent South African Aids Scientist Inducted Into Royal Society

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, South Africa's leading Aids researcher and scientist has been elected as a fellow of the… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Entertainment
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.