South Africa: Springbok Victory Against Australia an Ode to Johnny Clegg

analysis

As South Africa took on Australia at Ellis Park Stadium in the opening match of the Rugby Championship there were many storylines at play. It was two days after Mandela Day and the rugby world was still mourning the untimely death of James Small. However, it was the late Johnny Clegg's light that shone through.

The Springboks kicked off their new season with a convincing 35-17 win against Australia. However, considering the Wallabies' horrendous record (one win in 10) at Ellis Park Stadium, the result was never really in doubt -- even with the Springboks fielding players auditioning to get their names on the team sheet for the Rugby World Cup kicking off in Japan in September.

The atmosphere in the stadium before and during the game was electric. The 51,206-strong crowd sang and danced to the sounds of Johnny Clegg, a man who perfectly embodied the complexities of South African society. It didn't feel like a mere World Cup dress rehearsal. Maybe it was because the Springboks had last played in October 2018 and the South African public had long been thirsting for some international rugby action.

That South Africa made history with the inclusion of eight black players...