22 July 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Hefty Sentences Handed Down in Gauteng Sexual Violence Cases

Police in Gauteng have warned perpetrators of sexual crimes and other related offences that they will not escape the course of justice.

This much is evident in statistics revealing that between January and February this year, the accused in sex crimes cases were sentenced to 20 life terms and three hundred and twenty-five (325) years.

"Some of the youngsters [in these cases] have their sentences postponed between two and five years in terms of the Children Justice Act," Gauteng police said in a statement.

Police said the Family Violence, Child Protection Unit and Sexual offences Unit was also appealing to all victims, family members and the community to report any incidents of sexual violence so that the perpetrators can be brought to book.

Forty-seven sex crimes cases sent to court committed between 2014 and 2019 resulted in all the accused being found guilty and punished for their crimes.

"Sixteen of the accused were sentenced to life terms. Other accused received sentences ranging from 10 to 25 years imprisonment and had their names placed on the register for sexual offenders," the provincial police said. - SAnews.co.za

