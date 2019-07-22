South Africa: Government Pleads for SA Netball Backing From Corporates

Cape Town — The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has urged sponsors to reward the South African netball team following their performance at the 2019 World Cup.

The chairperson of the committee, Beauty Dlulane, encouraged corporates to play their part in helping netball reach its full potential in the country.

"Corporate SA needs to come to the party and avail financial resources," she said on Monday.

"The social impact sport has on any nation needs to be harnessed and could not be downplayed.

"Had this team not been worried by such things as sponsorships, who knows if it might not have gone all the way in this tournament."

The Proteas went down to Australia by 2 points in their semi-final while they lost their bronze medal match against England to finish 4th,.

Dlulane added that a revenue-generation model is required for the sustenance of excellence in the sport and that netball needed to feature on free-to-air television frequently.

The 2023 Netball World Cup, meanwhile, will be hosted in Cape Town.

Source: Sport24