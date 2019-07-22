22 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Government Pleads for SA Netball Backing From Corporates

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has urged sponsors to reward the South African netball team following their performance at the 2019 World Cup.

The chairperson of the committee, Beauty Dlulane, encouraged corporates to play their part in helping netball reach its full potential in the country.

"Corporate SA needs to come to the party and avail financial resources," she said on Monday.

"The social impact sport has on any nation needs to be harnessed and could not be downplayed.

"Had this team not been worried by such things as sponsorships, who knows if it might not have gone all the way in this tournament."

The Proteas went down to Australia by 2 points in their semi-final while they lost their bronze medal match against England to finish 4th,.

Dlulane added that a revenue-generation model is required for the sustenance of excellence in the sport and that netball needed to feature on free-to-air television frequently.

The 2023 Netball World Cup, meanwhile, will be hosted in Cape Town.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Prominent South African Aids Scientist Inducted Into Royal Society

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, South Africa's leading Aids researcher and scientist has been elected as a fellow of the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.