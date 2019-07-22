South Africa: SARS Pays Out R3.5 Billion in Refunds to MobiApp Users

With two weeks left before branch filing opens, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has encouraged taxpayers to beat the queues by filing their returns on the SARS MobiApp and eFiling.

The revenue said it has paid out R3.5 billion in refunds during Tax Season for eFilers and users of the SARS MobiApp from 1 July to date.

"During the first week of July, R1.5 billion in refunds were validated and released," the revenue said.

SARS encouraged taxpayers to file their returns on the SARS MobiApp and eFiling, and assured them that their claims will be attended to and resolved swiftly, "if not flagged for audit".

"Even after the opening of Branch Filing Season on 1 August 2019, SARS encourages taxpayers to use MobiApp and eFiling for a faster and efficient service," SARS said.

Tax filing season opened earlier for users of eFiling and the MobiApp, allowing a speedier and convenient filing experience without the need to queue at a branch.

It also offers digital support and services such as Help-You-eFilers that connects the taxpayer to a SARS tax agent for further guidance on eFiling, the call-back functionality on MobiApp and Chat-Bot that provide real-time answers to income tax specific questions.

"Once a tax return is assessed and a refund is due, it will take an average of seven days to be paid out, provided that no debt is due, all obligations have been met, and no verification or audit is required," SARS explained.

To avoid delays, taxpayers are urged to respond to requests for supporting documents and confirmation of banking details, as these are validations that SARS must adhere to.

"Taxpayers are also requested to ensure that third-party data from their service providers is correct and where such information is incorrect, it be raised with their service provider for re-submission. Taxpayers may refer to the SARS Service Charter for service turnaround times," the revenue said.