Somalia: 17 Killed in Car Bomb Attacks in Mogadishu

Photo: Dalsan Radio

Car bomb in Mogadishu (file photo).

At least 17 people have been killed in a car bomb in Mogadishu 28 others were wounded when a bomb went off outside a hotel near the international airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday, medical officials said.

The city's Madina hospital received 17 bodies and 28 people with injuries, 12 of them in a critical condition, said Mohammed Yusuf, the hospital's director.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said at least 15 others were injured when the car packed with explosives and parked near a busy security checkpoint by the city's airport was detonated by remote control on Monday morning.

The powerful explosion which rocked Mogadishu occurred in the morning when many people were on the road going to work and others were travelling to attend the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia's Mecca.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast but Somalia's homegrown Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, often carry out such attacks. Al-Shabab is allied to al-Qaida.