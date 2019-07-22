22 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Initiative of People of Kassala Blesses TMC-FFC Agreement

Kassala — Members of communal initiative of people of Kassala announced support to agreement reached between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) and hoped that the two parties reach an inclusive deal.

This came when Wlai of Kassala State, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Himmad received the members of the Initiative c Committee led by Ahmed Al-Mustafa.

The members the committee briefed the caretaker Wali on the initiative to mobilize the community efforts to serve the state , addressing issues of basic services and preparations for autumn season.

Meber of the committee, Dr Mohamedain Al-Tayeb said the initiative focuses on provision of basic services at level of Kassala city and its neighborhoods.

He explained that the initiative was a communal entity open for all and welcomes all spectrums away from politics.

The Wali of Kassala State , for his part, lauded the initiative's objectives and programs , pointing out that such initiatives serve as communicative means and a complementary to work carried out by official authority.

He added that there is need for community role in the current stage the country is going through in uniting the internal front and that the interests of the homeland and the community are above any other interests.

