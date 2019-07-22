22 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Just in - Again, Shiites Protest Turns Violent in Abuja

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyn Okakwu

A protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) turned violent on Monday in Abuja.

The protesters reportedly clashed with security agencies close to the Federal Secretariat in the Nigerian capital.

Monday's incident comes about two weeks after two Shiites were killed and two police officers injured after a similar protest turned violent at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

The Shiites are demanding the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention for alleged murder since December 2015.

On Monday, the Shiites had begun a protest at Nitel junction and were expected to end at the secretariat.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that government vehicles including those owned by the emergency management agency were burnt by the aggrieved protesters.

Some other sources alleged that the Shiites threw petrol bombs as part of the protest.

But in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, a member of the Shiite group, Yahaya Mohammed, said the Shiite members were only having a peaceful protest when military officers attacked them.

"Which clash. There was no clash between us and anybody. It was a peaceful protest. Until these security officers just came and started shooting and attacking us," Mr Mohammed said.

Following the violent protest at the National Assembly, the police last week directed that protests in Abuja be limited the Unity Fountain, near Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja.

That directive appears not to have deterred the Shiites who demand that Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah be released.

The couple has been arrested since December 2015 when soldiers killed hundreds of Shiites in Kaduna State.

Details later..

Nigeria

What We Hope to Achieve With Siemens - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Joe Kaeser, the president of German technology firm, Siemens AG . Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.