17 July 2019

Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)

Africa: Planning a BBQ? Not If You Want to Save the Planet

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thin Lei Win

Rome — Reducing the numbers of burgers the biggest eaters consume could help cut climate changing emissions and protect forests, researchers say

Meat sizzling on the barbecue might be synonymous with summer, but consumers should re-think their menus to save the planet, a U.S.-based research group said on Wednesday.

If the biggest beef and lamb consumers reduced their weekly intake to 1.5 burgers by 2050, it could cut greenhouse gas emissions and save forests from becoming farmland, the World Resources Institute (WRI) said.

Currently, Americans and Europeans eat double this amount and Brazilians three times, Timothy Searchinger, lead author of the WRI report and a researcher at Princeton University, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"This is the most promising and most realistic solution," he said, adding that it would be harder to reduce the world's overall meat consumption.

Diners in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and the former Soviet Union make up a quarter of the world's population, but ate more than half of the world's meat from ruminants - such as cattle, sheep and goats - in 2010, WRI said.

Agriculture accounts for 11% of planet-heating global emissions, according to the United Nations, most of which comes from gases emitted by livestock during digestion and in manure.

The expansion of agricultural land also creates emissions through the draining of peatland, releasing carbon dioxide - one of the main greenhouse gases - into the air and through the felling of trees, which absorb carbon dioxide.

Global food demand is projected to grow by more than 50% by 2050 due to population and income growth, but meeting this target using today's farming systems would have dire results for humans and the planet, the WRI said.

It would "entail clearing most of the world's remaining forests, wiping out thousands more species," the report said.

It would also release enough GHG emissions to exceed the 2015 Paris Agreement's target of keeping the global average temperature rise "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6F) above pre-industrial times to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Producing a ton of protein from sheep, goats or cows emits at least four times more greenhouse gases than pigs and eight times more than chickens, while ruminants also require much more land for grazing or growing feed, WRI said.

Scientists have been working to reduce emissions from ruminants through measures including selecting breeds that burp less, but providing higher-quality feed would also help by allowing each animal to produce more meat and milk, WRI said.

 - Reporting By Thin Lei Win @thinink, Editing by Katy Migiro

Africa

Migrant Deaths Globally Top 32,000 Since 2014 - IOM

The International Organization for Migration says more than 32,000 migrants worldwide have died or gone missing between… Read more »

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Africa
Business
Health
Environment
Agribusiness
Climate
Nutrition
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.