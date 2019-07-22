22 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Frans Steyn Reveals Nerves Before Bok Return

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Frans Steyn , playing his first Springbok Test since June 2017, was given around half-an-hour off the bench in Saturday's 35-17 win over the Wallabies in Johannesburg.

The 32-year-old, who was a member of the Bok team that won the 2007 World Cup in France, is making a push at the squad for this year's showpiece in Japan and he took his chance on Saturday.

Steyn played with an intensity that saw him taking on the Wallabies line with speed and authority, while his defence was also as sound as ever.

It looked like he had never been away from the green and gold, but speaking after the match Steyn acknowledged that he was not at his best and that he had actually felt quite nervous in the build-up to the match.

"I was nervous. My wife was pacing up and down at the hotel before we left for the game. Watching her made me nervous," he told media.

"When we started to warm up at Ellis Park, I calmed down a little bit. I've been around and I've had my bad years.

"Careers have ups and downs. It's one of those things. Mine has gone up and down, as everybody in this room knows."

Steyn, considered one of the most naturally talented South African players of his generation, has not always seen eye to eye with SA Rugby and it means that he could have played significantly more than 56 Test matches.

He is hoping to notch up a few more before he is done, and he has been included in the Boks' squads for their upcoming clashes against New Zealand and Argentina.

"I'm actually happy that I didn't start against Australia, because I've been in the squad for just two weeks and I'm still trying to get used to all the structures," he said.

"I can't say we don't get coached that well in France, but Rassie and his team have really stepped up. They've done a great job."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Prominent South African Aids Scientist Inducted Into Royal Society

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, South Africa's leading Aids researcher and scientist has been elected as a fellow of the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.