21 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Driver 'Pumps' County Speaker's Bodyguard With Bullets, Shoots Self

By Hilary Kimuyu

A bodyguard attached to Meru County Speaker Joseph Kaberia was on Sunday morning shot dead by a driver who was dropping him off at his sister's house at Kamiti Corner, Nairobi.

The driver, Andrew Nabea, pumped bullets into Constable Samuel Munga in a cold blood attack that saw him shoot himself on the left leg.

Constable Munga was pronounced dead at Neema Hospital in Kasarani.

Neighbours told police that they heard an argument between the two outside the gate before gunshots rent the air at 3am.

The driver is a licensed gun holder. A total of 17 spent cartridges were recovered at the scene. He has been arrested.

The Meru Speaker was not at the scene during the incident.

The deceased's sister told police that he had called her at about 3am and said he wanted to spend the night there.

As she was opening the gate, she heard gunshots from the car and rushed back to the house for her safety.

Neighbours called police who arrived soon after and found Constable Munga writhing with gunshot wounds in the chest. His pistol still had all 15 bullets intact.

A postmortem will be conducted to establish the cause of death. It will also show how many bullets were pumped into his body.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.