21 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mrs Bonfire Sparks Storm With Advice to Couples On Flashy Weddings

By Amina Wako

Bonfire Adventures co-founder Sarah Kabu has urged couples not to shy away from asking for financial help from relatives and friends for their dream weddings.

Sarah was adding her voice to the ongoing debate on flashy weddings after billionaire Manu Chandaria wedded his wife of 64 years at the Attorney General's office at a low key ceremony that cost Sh 3,900.

"I'm here to encourage the young couples not to shy to ask for mchango; those who don't want to changa dont attend people's weddings they are expensive... even Jesus changad for a wedding by donation of his miracle to turn water into wines... weddings are meant to be a merry making event watu waonje Mali yako... life is not that serious jameni," Sarah posted on her Instagram page

Most of her fans did not agree with her sentiments

"Me for today I don't agree with you,for youngs..wedding is a one day function & marriage is a forever thing,if a person cant afford the big weddings we got the AG,chief..Never spend what you cant afford especially in wed A BIG LIFE MISTAKE,do a simple wed & live without stress, si kufanya wed watu waje wale & leave you with life loans," commented mwauraeliud

Kaystyne posted; "That's an unfortunate comment, you don't tell the youth to try emulate his philanthropic endeavours?! But you want to call him mean for having a low key ceremony for HIS wedding? How now?"

Phylliskariuki said; "Everybody should live their lives the way they deem fit. Big wedding, good for you, small wedding good for you too. Let's not impose on others."

"Let everyone do what is best for them. I admire this couple. They have spent decades together, why spend millions on a formality? Where I come from, if you dare ask for contributions for your wedding, you may end up not marrying, as people believe you have to be financially ready before you take that step," posted sunshinebalogun .

"Sarah please let people be, be! To each their own. Stop giving wrong advice. Big weddings are good if you can afford, small weddings are good, no weddings are good. To each their own lady Sarah," commented w.a.m.z.y.

Walleroliver added, " Why poke nose to someone's wedding ,you haven't contributed anything to his life, you can do a party on his behalf then call us to come and eat ,i am sure those who are hungry will come."

