21 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: American Bride 'Undergoes FGM' in Pokot Traditional Wedding - Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

An American missionary living in Baringo County braved female genital mutilation in order to fulfill the marriage customs of the Pokot in her traditional wedding.

The American couple has lived among the Pokots for the last 10 years doing missionary work.

Trizah and Tony said they fell in love with the Pokot culture and decided to wed in adherence to the traditions.

Among the Pokots, the bride must undergo female genital mutilation as a rite of passage to adulthood, a condition the American couple readily agreed to.

The marriage ceremony took place in Paka Hills.

Trizah was given a Pokot name Cheigar.

"I am proud to be here and be a part of this. It's a blessing for me to be able to do this and be accepted by these people" Tony told K24 TV in an interview.

Female genital mutilation was banned in Kenya eight years ago after the enactment of Female Genital Mutilation Act 2011.

Communities still practice the vice albeit in secrecy.

Kenya

Director of Public Prosecutions Orders Arrest of Treasury Chief Rotich

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich among… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.