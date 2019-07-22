22 July 2019

Uganda/Rwanda: KCCA Beat Azam to Win Kagame Cup

Kampala — Musatafa Kizza's 62nd minute propelled KCCA to a first Kagame Interclub Cup in 31 years with a fierry 1-0 victory over defending champions Azam in yesterday's final in Kigali.

Kizza gave KCCA a dream start in the second half when his shot proved enough for the 1978 champions to lift the trophy on foreign soil for the first time.

KCCA protected its lead for the remainder of the game allowing Azam to dominate possession and push forward. But Azam could not find the final touch as Mike Mutebi's boys stayed calm. KCCA's celebrations at the end were boisterous, with tens of supporters making the trip to Kigali for the final.

The 13-time Uganda Premier League champions will now turn attention to continental action where they will represent the country in the Caf Champions League next season as well as the league kick off in September.

Kagame cup 2019

Final

Azam 0-1 KCCA

