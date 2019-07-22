22 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda to Export Medical Doctors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nobert Atukunda

Kampala — Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has revealed that they are in the process of registering a company to export doctors to other countries following the failure by government to absorb doctors in the country.

Dr Ekwaro Obuku, the president of the association, made the remarks during the special consultation on governance for health in Africa in Kampala at the weekend.

"Doctors are not being absorbed in the country, with the biggest employer being government. We have 130 district service commissions coupled with nepotism that frustrates the process," Dr Obuku said.

"We should be able to take advantage of that market, it pays better and the doctors can bring this money to our country. Better still, the government can engage the United Kingdom (UK) and we expand our medical schools, train medical personnel for Uganda and also for the UK, but agree that part of that money is used to build capacity in Uganda," Dr Obuku said.

Some of the targeted markets include Britain, Japan, Saudi Arabia, among others.

Despite this move, Uganda still has an acute shortage of doctors in the health service.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) indicates that the recommended doctor to patient ratio is 1:1000, which means Uganda needs at least 40,000 doctors for its estimated 40 million people.

UMA hopes this move will drive government to commit its self to hiring doctors.

Mr Rogo Khama, a lead health specialist in World Bank group, said: "Other professionals do not rely on the public sector as we do... .. but rather than let these people go, lets us solve the problem and give them jobs here......"

Mr Robert Odedo, a chief operating officer at African Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation (ACHEST), said government should increase the absorption capacity to prevent doctors from migrating.

"Government should recruit more doctors. It used to happen annually. These days, the recruitment is not as frequent as it used to be besides they are replacing those who have left rather than bringing in new cadre," Mr Odedo said.

A study done by ACHEST, indicates that at least 150 doctors graduate from Makerere University and Mbarara University medical schools each year and are potentially available to fill the vacant positions, however, these positions have remained mostly vacant.

Health report

The Health Sector Annual Performance Report of 2017/2018 revealed that the approved positions for doctors in Uganda Public Service is 1,200 and yet these are not 100 per cent filled. Uganda employs just slightly above 1,000 doctors in its public health facilities.

Uganda

Uganda Airlines Maiden Flight Pushed to August

Uganda Airlines has postponed its maiden flight from July 31 to end of August following the delay to acquire the Air… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.