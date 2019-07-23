22 July 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: U.S. Firm Set to Receive U.S.$10 Million From Kenyans Wishing to Move to America

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — US-based private equity firm Atlantic American Partners is set to receive applications worth Sh1 billion from Kenyans wishing to migrate to the US.

In a statement, the firm's Managing Director Daniel Ryan says the 20 Kenyans have begun the process of obtaining the Employment Based Visa (EB-5 Visa), which is issued to applicants who invest at least Sh50 million in American businesses or real estate.

Ryan added that most of the applicants seeking to migrate are mostly Kenyan business owners who want to educate their children in the United States.

Three of the applicants have already paid the full amount.

"There are three requirements for those wishing to get the visa. One, you must pass the international background check. Two, that you have documented source of funds that you legally have five hundred dollars to invest and three that you have no criminal background," Ryan said.

Investors in the EB-5 visa can invest in either a US business or a real estate project that can generate at least 10 permanent jobs.

Ryan said the firm is targeting to sign up at least 25 Kenyan investors by the end of the year.

The EB-5 visa was created in 1990 under the administration of the late US President George H.W. Bush to stimulate the country's economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors.

The US issues 10,000 such visas every year.

Kenya

Director of Public Prosecutions Orders Arrest of Treasury Chief Rotich

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich among… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.