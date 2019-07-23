22 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Child Trafficking Suspects Busted 'Smuggling' Newborn to Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three people were on Saturday arrested at the Isebania border point on suspicion of engaging in child trafficking.

Customs and Border Control officials at the border detained two Kenyans and a Tanzanian and rescued a one-month old boy from the suspects.

The officials said initial investigations point to an elaborate syndicate in which Kenyan babies are taken to Tanzania, issued with birth certificates and returned.

Isebania One Stop Border Post (OSBP) Update:

Yesterday (20/07/2019), a one month old baby boy was rescued from three suspected child traffickers, a Tanzanian and two Kenyans. The suspects attempted to offer a bribe while being searched. pic.twitter.com/i5hsTM82AZ

- Commissioner, Customs & Border Control - KRA (@CommSafari) July 21, 2019

In April, a Tanzanian national was arrested by detectives in Maua town over child trafficking.

Musa Mbalu, 30, is believed to be behind a ring trafficking children with special needs and using them to beg at various strategic points.

Three children aged 12 years were rescued during the raid.

Kenya

More Teenage Girls in Meru Getting Pregnant, Report Shows

Four out of every 10 females attending pre-natal clinics in Meru County are girls below 19 years, a new report has… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.