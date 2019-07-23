22 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

West Africa: Govt Concerned About Revitalizing Lake Chad Basin - Osinbajo

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Government says it will ensure the recharging and revitalisation of the Lake Chad Basin so as to effectively tackle the issues of security, livelihood and development of the region.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, stated this when the vice president received a delegation from the National Defence College (NDC) comprising Course 27 participants on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The participants, who presented Osinbajo with their annual report, also made a presentation on "Water Resource Management and Regional Security: Lake Chad in perspective".

Osinbajo said that the issue of the Lake Chad Basin was of great concern to President Muhammadu Buhari whom he noted had been advocating for the recharging of the basin so as to tackle the attendant challenges.

He commended the participants of NDC Course 27 for the clarity of their presentation and recommendations in tackling the issues.

The vice president said that their research work had introduced some fresh ideas and fresh thinking into what the Federal Government hoped to be focusing on in the Lake Chad Basin.

"I am particularly struck by the research that you have done on the Lake Chad Basin.

"I want to say that the quality and clarity of the research work, and the recommendations made, demonstrate that there is a lot of resource that we can tap in.

"We look for best practices everywhere; so, it is a pleasure to see presentations done with much clarity and understanding. Being something of great concern to Mr President, I think that he will be very excited to hear that we, at least, have a number of options.

"You know how much time and attention the President has paid to this issue, not just locally, but also in the Lake Chad Basin Commission. He has spent a lot of time trying to advocate for recharging the Lake Chad, so as to settle the matter once and for all," he said.

The vice president said Nigeria would have further consultations with foreign partners and friends to tackle the issues in the region.

He said he was impressed by the fact that the participants had a comparative analysis which appeared to be an advantage.

Osinbajo said he was glad that the participants had something that was workable and worth the time.

The Lake Chad Basin Commission member countries include Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Cameroon and the Central African Republic.

Member countries are collaborating to proffer solutions to security, environmental and socio-economic challenges as a result of the shrinking of the Lake Chad. (NAN)

Nigeria

#BBNaijaPepperDem - All Housemates Up for Eviction

Biggie, the Big Brother, on Monday night cancelled nomination for housemates of the BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' as he puts all… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Environment
Chad
Climate
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.