23 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: #BBNaijaPepperDem - All Housemates Up for Eviction

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Opeyemi Kehinde

Lagos — Biggie, the Big Brother, on Monday night cancelled nomination for housemates of the BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' as he puts all of them on eviction.

As with each nomination process, the housemates often have the privilege to put up two of their fellow housemates for possible eviction.

With last Sunday's eviction hammer still fresh in their memories, the housemates have come to understand the rules of the game better, our reporter learnt.

They each took turns in the diary room to make their nominations as usual, just as Jeff and Thelma topped the list with six and five nomination nods respectively.

However, Biggie in yet another twist announced that all 16 housemates have been nominated and hence up for possible eviction next Sunday.

Biggie later gave the reason for the decision. He said it was their punishment for disobeying house rules which he said included: refusal to attend morning workout sessions, whispering and speaking inaudibly amongst other infringements.

Khafi unluckily does not have the option to replace or save herself as her Veto Power, which she won during the Veto Power Holder Game of Chance last Sunday night, have been made redundant. She will now join the rest of the nominees who are up for possible eviction this coming Sunday, July 28.

With the voting lines officially open, fans can now vote for their favourite housemate to stay in the Big Brother Naija house via SMS.

Fans can also vote for free on the website and mobile site - www.africamagic.tv/bigbrother. With the all new MyDStv & MyGOtv Apps, fans can also get additional 100 votes for their preferred housemate.

Nigeria

Govt, Siemens Sign Agreement to Increase Power

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday witnessed the signing of Electricity Road Map agreement between the Federal… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.