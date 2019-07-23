Nigeria: #BBNaijaPepperDem - All Housemates Up for Eviction

Lagos — Biggie, the Big Brother, on Monday night cancelled nomination for housemates of the BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' as he puts all of them on eviction.

As with each nomination process, the housemates often have the privilege to put up two of their fellow housemates for possible eviction.

With last Sunday's eviction hammer still fresh in their memories, the housemates have come to understand the rules of the game better, our reporter learnt.

They each took turns in the diary room to make their nominations as usual, just as Jeff and Thelma topped the list with six and five nomination nods respectively.

However, Biggie in yet another twist announced that all 16 housemates have been nominated and hence up for possible eviction next Sunday.

Biggie later gave the reason for the decision. He said it was their punishment for disobeying house rules which he said included: refusal to attend morning workout sessions, whispering and speaking inaudibly amongst other infringements.

Khafi unluckily does not have the option to replace or save herself as her Veto Power, which she won during the Veto Power Holder Game of Chance last Sunday night, have been made redundant. She will now join the rest of the nominees who are up for possible eviction this coming Sunday, July 28.

With the voting lines officially open, fans can now vote for their favourite housemate to stay in the Big Brother Naija house via SMS.

Fans can also vote for free on the website and mobile site - www.africamagic.tv/bigbrother. With the all new MyDStv & MyGOtv Apps, fans can also get additional 100 votes for their preferred housemate.