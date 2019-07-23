Rwanda: First Lady Jeannette Kagame Awarded for Empowering Girls

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has welcomed the award bestowed her at the weekend for her tireless efforts in championing the empowerment of the girl child in Rwanda.

The award was bestowed upon her by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts during the 12th Africa Regional Conference of the World Association of Girl Guides held in Nyamata, Bugesera District.

The award was received on Mrs Kagame's behalf by the Minister of Youth Rosemary Mbabazi.

Following the development, the First Lady used her official Twitter account to thank the global guides for the recognition.

Some of the school children at the conference that focussed on their empowerement.

"Thank you Global Girl Guides for the recognition. We will continue to work together to ensure every girl child is safe and educated," she said.

At the conference, the Minister of Youth advised the girl guides on the role they have on solving the issues faced in their communities, other than having to wait for support from elsewhere.

"African problems should be solved by Africans," she said and advised the girls and all the members of the Girl Guides not to always rely on foreign assistance to solve African problems as Africa has all it has to sustain itself.

The conference brought together guides from 41 countries and was held under the theme of "Unite Thrive and Grow."