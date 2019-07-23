22 July 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

East Africa: Musonye to Step Down After 20 Years As Cecafa Boss

By Peter Kamasa

The long-serving Secretary General of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa), Nicholas Musonye, has announced that he will soon step down after twenty years on position.

At the just-concluded Cecafa Kagame Cup that was concluded in Kigali on Sunday, Musonye said that he plans to pursue a doctorate of philosophy (PhD) course as he waits for the next cycle of elections in his native country Kenya, so that he tries his luck in politics.

Musonye is looking to throw his hat into the ring for the gubernatorial seat for Kakamega County in western Kenya.

The former Daily Nation journalist joined football administration in 2000 when he was appointed Cecafa secretary general during the Fifa General Assembly that was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He is credited for revamping Cecafa.

His star even rose higher when with the help of former Rwanda football governing body FERWAFA president, Ceasar Kayisari saw President Paul Kagame become the patron of CECAFA in 2002.

The president would later sponsor the Cecafa club championship which assumed the name Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Founded in 1926, Cecafa is made up of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Zanzibar, Somalia, Rwanda, Burundi and Djibouti



Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

