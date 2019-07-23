22 July 2019

Zimbabwe: Govt Hires SA, Indian and Chinese Doctors to Save VP Chiwenga

Photo: Innocent Makawa/The Herald
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga addresses congregants during a solidarity prayer meeting at his homestead (file photo).
By Idah Mhetu

ZIMBABWEAN medical doctors have teamed up with South African, Indian and Chinese doctors in what could be a desperate attempt to reverse Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's deteriorating health.

This was revealed in a statement Monday by presidential spokesperson George Charamba who said the once powerful military commander has been flown to China for further treatment.

"The Office of the President wishes to inform the nation that the Vice President this week left for the Republic of China where he is set to undergo further medical tests," read the statement .

"His relocation to China which builds on the satisfactory recovery progress which he has been making follows weekend discussions at the highest level between government of Zimbabwe and China at which a decision was taken to allow Chinese medical experts to join their expert counterparts from Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the VP," read the statement.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Chiwenga was recovering steadily in a South African hospital after being airlifted to the neighbouring country.

Chiwenga's ailment remains a mystery although Charamba linked the VP's health troubles to the aftermath of the June 2018 White City bombing during President Mnangagwa's campaign rally in Bulawayo ahead of the July 2018 elections.

The VP has since disappeared from the public eye in the last few months, heightening fears his condition could be worse than fed to the public by authorities.

