23 July 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Dusengimana Joins Egyptian Volleyball League

By Damas Sikubwabo

Gisagara's Willcliff Dusengimana has signed for Egyptian volleyball league side Canal SC on a one year-deal.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the best spikers in local volleyball, in the last two years.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Dusengimana said that he is ready to take on a new challenge.

"I have signed a one-year contract and now I am waiting to travel to Egypt in September," said Dusengimana

Last year, Dusengimana turned down a contract-extension with APR, and offers from REG and UTB to join then two-time reigning champions Gisagara.

After inking a two-year deal with the Gisagara-based outfit, he immediately helped them to clinch the preseason tournament title after edging REG in the final.

He was also instrumental as his side saw off Benon Mugisha's REG to clinch the inaugural CAVB Africa Zone V Club Championships in February.

The hard-hitting spiker also helped his team to an 11th position at the 2019 Africa Men's Club Championship in Egypt.

But his 2018/2019 campaign ended on a low note as REG halted his side's dominance to lift the league title in May.

Disability Not Inability - Niragire Defies the Odds

When Didace Niragire was 15 years old, he had an accident that would leave him without his right leg. Read more »

