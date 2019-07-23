23 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Bandits Kill Many in Katsina Village

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Bandits were said to have killed many people during an attack on Zango village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State Sunday night.

Many houses, vehicles and shops were also said to have been destroyed and a number of animals rustled.

Locals said the bandits, on motorcycles, were shooting sporadically when they attacked the village at about 10pm.

About 14 people, mostly women and children, were also said to be missing.

The bandits also reportedly attacked Dangirma village in the same local government, destroying many shops and carting away foodstuffs.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, said: "I'm waiting to be briefed by the divisional police officer of the town and will get back as soon possible."

