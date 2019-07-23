Malawi: Chakwera Says DPP Plot 'State of Emergency' to Restrict Rights of Malawi Citizens

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has launched a blistering attack on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for stalking the already fragile political situation with petrol bombings to trigger the state of emergency.

Chakwera has rejected the outcome of the presidential election as "daylight robbery" and launched a court battle to have the result annulled on the grounds of fraud.

Chakwera said this on Monday at a news conference in Lilongwe just hours after MCP offices were petrol bombed by suspected pro-government militias.

"Malawi Congress Party is a law abiding institution, and if your hope in this attack is to provoke us to commit lawless acts of violence in retaliation against the DPP so that it can declare a state of emergency and restrict the rights of Malawians, you have failed," said Chakwera.

There was no immediate comment from the DPP on the allegations.

But Chakwera said Malawians are sick and tired of what he called "thieving DPP government" which he said has robbed them of their birthright and has lost what he said all legitimacy to govern.

"... and if your hope in this attack is to dim the ray of hope that the people see in MCP for their deliverance, you have failed," said the MCP leader.

Chakwera said the petrol bombing of the MCP offices for the southern region has been reported to police and the party is as well doing parallel investigations to identify the perpetrators.

He said Malawians are protesting peacefully against what he said failed leadership of the Malawi Congress Party.

"If your hope in this attack is to stoke public fear and scare citizens from proceeding with the peaceful protests planned for tomorrow, you have failed," said Chakwera.

He said the attack would not intimidate and deter him from pursuing the elections case, saying the MCP legal team will continue the gallant fight for justice.

Chakwera has since asked party faithful not to retaliate the attacks, saying the justice the party is seeking in the court is greater than vengeance.

The MCP leader has asked the party supporters to gather at party headquarters or any party offices to follow the court proceedings through Zodiak and Times radios to avoid crowding the court.