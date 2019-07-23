22 July 2019

Malawi: Chilima Relives Political Campaign Promises, Says They Remain Relevant

By Owen Khamula

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima has said party campaign promises in the run up to the 2019 polls, remain relevant, saying his administration would put stemming of graft as one of priority areas.

Chilima and his deputy at UTM Party Micheal Usi

Chilima was upbeat during UTM Day political rally on Sunday in Ntcheu that his party would one day form the government.

"We are not campaigning here. We are here to remind Malawians of what we promised them in the event we were elected into power. This is important as we commemorate one year of UTM launch," said Chilima.

He said corruption was the root cause of the socio-economic problems in the country and the UTM-led government would stem it.

He also said in the event the UTM party is elected, Malawians will be assured of three meals a day.

"Some people think this is useless but as I am talking to you now, some families have not had their meal and they even do not know when they will have their next meal," he said.

He reminded Malawians of the reduction of a price of fertilizer from the current K30, 000 a bag to K4,495 should the UTM get into government.

He also said to boost the country's economy and agriculture, the UTM led government would create mega farms in each district, which he said would also be a catalyst for employment opportunities.

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule next month on whether the country will hold an election rerun or not following an application by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM.

Mutharika Files Court Response to Chilima, Chakwera Polls Case

President Peter Mutharika has filed his response and sworn statements in opposition to the consolidated petitions of UTM…

