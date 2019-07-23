Malawi: Chakwera Condemns 'Senseless Barbarians' After MCP Office Petrol Bomb Attack - DPP Cowardly Act

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has condemned the torching down of its Southern regional headquarters in Blantyre by unknown thugs as "a clear cowardly act" perpetrated by mercenaries who lack both intelligence to reason and integrity to face the party.

Chakwera has warned those that torched the party's regional office in Blantyre that the party will not be intimidated

He said MCP has since reported the matter to police and they are carrying their own investigations to identify both the perpetrators and the interest they serve.

Chakwera speaking at a news conference in Lilongwe warned those that torched the party's regional office in Blantyre that the party will not be intimidated by "senseless barbarians", stressing that Malawi is a peace loving country.

Unknown people petrol-bombed MCP regional office in Blantyre Sunday night.

According to MCP Regional Secretary for South Peter Khofi, the assailants in two minibuses and a pick-up car invaded the place forcing security guards to flee before the office was petrol-bombed.

The party's Sec. General Eisenhower Mkaka said it doesn't need a rocket scientist to suspect DPP to have been responsible for the terror attack.

In his remarks, Chakwera said what happened is an act by "government that has tippexed its way into power" meant to stop MCP from questioning how Malawi Electoral Commission conducted the May 21 2019 polls.

"Malawians are sick and tired of the thieving DPP government which has robbed them of their birthright and has lost all legitimacy to govern, and if your hope in this attack is to dim the ray of hope that the people see in MCP foe their deliverance, you have failed," said Chakwera.

Regime thugs rampaged through the streets of Blantyre on Sunday evening, burning the MCP regional offices

Chakwera said MCP is a law-abiding institution and said the act of provocation will not trigger the party to commit lawless acts of violence in retaliation against the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) so that it can declare a State of Emergency and restrict the right of Malawians.

The MCP leader said he is backing a fresh round of demos every Tuesday and Friday to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jan Ansah to resign for flunking the management of the May 21 elections.

"Malawians are eagerly waiting for the Constitution Court to determine and deliver electoral justice in response to the petition I filled on their behalf, and if you hope in this attack is to intimidate me and deter me from pursuing this case to its conclusion, you have failed," said Chakwera.

MCP leader urged Malawians to demand justice and that they should never be intimidated.

"I know you are angry about the theft of your taxes that has happened under the DPP regime, and so if you are determined o stand up for Malawi's freedom from a corrupt government that has tippexed its way to power, then I am with you," he said.

He has since invited Malawians of goodwill to come in their large numbers and attend the court proceedings starting on 29 July 2019 and that party members can gather in district offices to follow the case live on radio coverage.

"These will be our gathering points to follow the trial to that we do not crowd around the premises of the Court and interfere with the smooth progression of the case, for we do not want any conduct of our part to become a cause for delaying the case," he said.

He said the hunger for justice shall not go unsatisfied.