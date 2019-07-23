22 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Analysts Fault Malawi Law Society Over Parties Holding Rallies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Political pundits have put their weight behind political parties who are holding campaign like rallies, saying this is the only way to remain relevant and connected to grassroot supporters.

Mpesi:

This comes amid calls by Malawi Law Society (MLS) who say parties should stop holding the campaign like rallies, as this was not a campaign window and the Constitutional Court has not ordered an election re-run.

The Law Society (issued a double edged statement rebuking political parties-- Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM Party and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for their 'campaign like' speeches which, among others, are fueling animosity among parties and their supporters. .

But a political analyst Andrew Mpesi said there was nothing wrong for parties to hold campaign like rallies or activities.

"Political parties should continue selling their ideologies whether during campaign or not, they need to be relevant to the people by connecting directly to them," said Mpesi.

A political scientist Mustafa Hussein said there was nothing wrong for political parties to position themselves close to the people in case the Constitutional Court orders an election rerun.

Malawi

Mutharika Files Court Response to Chilima, Chakwera Polls Case

President Peter Mutharika has filed his response and sworn statements in opposition to the consolidated petitions of UTM… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.