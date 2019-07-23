22 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Ex-President Muluzi Calls for Talks With Hrdc to Pacify Violent Protests

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Former president Bakili Muluzi has stepped in to end the current wave of protests and violence by calling for a meeting with the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) as the leadership of the grouping has confirmed and accepted.

Ex-president Muluzi: Seeking civil solutions

A letter from the office of the former president dated July 22, 2019 and duly signed by Muluzi, is calling the HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo and his HRDC team on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

"Given the current volatile situation in the country, your call for the resignation of the chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission over the disputed electoral process and your subsequent call for mass demonstrations, as a former Head of State of this country, I am equally concerned about the current situation," reads the letter in part seen by Nyasa Times.

The letter says the former president feels obliged and duty bound to find a civil solution to curtail the prevailing situation by initiating dialogue and conversation.

The letter, however, has not said the venue for the meeting.

HRDC has since called off the scheduled peaceful demonstrations on Tuesday.

The grouping's vice chairperson Gift Trapence has confirmed the cancellation of the protests as the civil society activists would be heading for the meeting with Muluzi, who governed Malawi from 1994 to 2004 under UDF administration then handpicked Bingu wa Mutharika as his successor.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has also been calling for dialogue with the opposition to end the current political impasse following the disputed May 21 elections.

However, the two major opposition parties; the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have rejected the dialogue offer before the ruling on the poll case.

Malawi

Mutharika Files Court Response to Chilima, Chakwera Polls Case

President Peter Mutharika has filed his response and sworn statements in opposition to the consolidated petitions of UTM… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.