22 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tanga-Moshi Railway Line, Awash With Business Opportunities to Tap

RECENTLY, the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa presided over the launch and revival of Tanga-Moshi Railway Line that ceased operations 12 years ago with data showing that its train could haul 800 tonnes of cement from Tanga to Moshi.

What an achievement to the business communities in the Northern Zone, who would once again enjoy the fast and more reliable mode of transportation of their goods with least weather conditions and traffic jams affecting them.

This will further provide them with a reliable cargo transport means from Tanga Port to the northern regions of Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara and considerably stimulate the growth of agriculture, industries and tourism to the locals residing along it to eke out a living.

In his explanation, the Premier pointed out that renovated line would be extended to Arusha City to connect with a passenger train to offer services to and from Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Moshi and Arusha.

He said: "Experts in the transportation sector have found out that the use of train to transport goods reduces costs between 30 and 40 per cent as well as transportation of bulk cargoes, assuring them of safety and quick delivery."

Acknowledging that Tanzania Railway Limited (TRL) Board of Directors' Chairman, Prof John Kandoro said that the railway line transporting the 800 tonnes of cement from Tanga to Moshi would have been transported by 30 trucks, adding: "The use of the train will reduce costs, save roads from damage and conserve the environment."

Along with that the nationals should know that with the country being geographically and strategically well-placed with a long Seashore, it is time for them to think of how to exploit the means to do more business with bordering countries, especially the ones depending on Tanga Port to export and import their goods.

The citizens should fully exploit this opportunity because its fixed routes and schedules are more certain, uniform and regular in comparison to others, an element that is central in cargo transportation to traders.

Experts also promote the mode because it is more environmentally friendly in that trains burn less fuel per ton mile than trucks.

Most countries, especially in Europe and Asia, have an excellent railway system and can make one reach even the remotest and smallest towns often much cheaper than paying for gas, accommodation and foodstuffs along the way if one should be driving a car.

With train transport, one would be at a position to watch the landscapes and enjoy a train picnic with family and/or friends, with reduced chances of accidents and breakdowns in comparison to other modes of transport.

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News.

