22 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Yanga Unveil 'Blessed Kit' for 2019-20 Season

YOUNG Africans have unveiled the new kit the club will use in their 2019-20 season anticipating it to bring blessings of the club's glorious past.

The kit according to the management is a throwback to 1992 kit the club acquired in Egypt where they played against Ismailia of Alexandria.

The team drew 0-0 with Ismailia in Alexandria during the best of 32 stage of CAF Champions League where one of the fans offered them a kit that looks very similar to the newly introduced one.

Like that of the 1992, the new kit majors on black and yellow and not predominantly green and yellow. However Yanga bowed out of the tournament after a 2-0 loss to the Egyptians in the match held in Dar es Salaam.

Prior to meeting Ismailia, Yanga eliminated St Louis of Seychelles with 7-2 aggregate victory. They won 3-1 away and went on to claim hefty 4-1 win in Dar es Salaam.

The team's management labels it a 'blessed kit' since it was worn by the squad that defeated their traditional rivals Simba 1-0 soon upon their return from Egypt.

The then team skipper Kenneth Mkapa scored the winner just 10 minutes from the start.

The kit blessing was also recorded in 1992-93 league season when the team claimed the Premier League title and then the East African Club championship title(Now Kagame Cup) staged in Kampala, Uganda in 1993.

The club, under new chairman Mshindo Msolla, hopes the new kit will steer the team to successful 2019- 20 season since it possesses lucky colours.

Yanga have pitched a camp in Morogoro ready for the new season's squad test against AS Vita Club of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on August 4th at the National stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The match will mark the climax of Mwananchi Week, which is the team's special day to parade the new squad and season's new kit.

The players the team to introduce during the day are goalkeepers; Farouk Shikalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhani Kabwili and Klaus Kindoki.

Tanzania

