Angola: Environmentalist Defends Serious Management of Water Resources

Lisbon — Angolan environmentalist António Miguel Petchkovsky Morais defended on Saturday in Lisbon a serious water management that he considers to be Angola's greatest wealth.

According to him, water is the greatest wealth of Angola, a fact that illustrated that the country has one of the most "portentous" aquifers in Southern Africa. "In this sense, I think it is important to seriously manage this water resource, especially for the development of agriculture in the arid zones of the South of the country," he said.

In this chapter, Miguel Petchkovsky acknowledges that, in the environmental field, there is "a lot" to be done in Angola, especially in the areas of recycling, urban waste cleaning and "sustainable education" in schools.

According to the ANGOP interviewee, there is also the need to invite world experts to conferences on the subject in an effort to combat a "difficult" but not "impossible" problem.