22 July 2019

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana/Zambia: Chipolopolo, Zebras Face Off

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thamani Shabani

Francistown — The Zebras will play Chipolopolo of Zambia in the 2020 CHAN qualifier game on July 26 in Francistown.

The two will be meeting for the second successive competitive game in a space of two months, following the 2019 COSAFA cup final in Durban where Chipolopolo beat Zebras 1-0.

Zebras' interim coach, Mogomotsi Mpote said the Zebras should win the home game, adding that the team would put a fight to win the game since it was not easy to win the away game.

It will be Zambia and Botswana's second meeting at the same stage of the competition since the 2009 qualifiers that Zambia lost 1-0 away but won 3-0 in Lusaka to advance to the final qualifying round.

"We will not underrate Chipolopolo when we meet in the qualifier," said Mpote, who is the first local coach to reach the final of the COSAFA cup following the 2016 success by the then coach, Peter Butler.

He said they would use home ground advantage, especially the Francistown Stadium which was a crowed puller and a favourate for Zebras games.

"It's a home and away game so we should adequately prepare ourselves to win the home game because it might be difficult to beat them in their home ground and that is the cruelty of football," he added.

The Zebras were called into camp recently and Mpote was optimistic that the team selected was capable of beating Chipolopolo.

Mpote added that the boys were adequately training to match Chipolopolo.

Mpote has summoned 23 players for a 10-day training camp ahead of the July 26 second round, first leg of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Zambia.

He has named the bulk of his 2019 COSAFA Cup squad for the preparations apart from four players who are currently engaged in South Africa.

"We have replaced them with some of our outstanding players and the mentality is still the same," he added.

Mpote's squad consists of Keeagile Kgosipula, Joel Mogorosi (captain), Thabo Leinanyana, Lesenya Malapela, Fortunate Thulare, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Mbatshi Elias, Gilbert Baruti, Segolame Boy, Thato Seagateng, Lebogang Ditsele, Mothusi Johnson, Tumisang Pule, Tumisang Orebonye, Gofaone Mabaya, Omaatla Kebatho, Gape Gaogangwe, Mothusi Cooper, Keagile Kobe, Witness Kgamanyane, Kaone Vanderwestheizen, Alford Velaphi and Thabo Motswagole.

Zambia will host Botswana on August 3 and winners of the two legs will play either Eswatini or Angola in the final qualifying round for the Cameroon 2020 CHAN.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Govt to Lobby Kenya On Wildlife

It is in Botswana's to use bilateral engagements during President Dr Mokgweetis Masisi's state visit to Kenya get that… Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
Zambia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.