Nigeria: Govt Set to Deploy Biogas for Power Generation

The federal government yesterday in Abuja affirmed its readiness to deploy biogas for electricity generation in the country.

The Head of Department of Environmental Biotechnology and Bio- conservation Department, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Dr. Gloria Obioh, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to her, the government fabricated bio-digesters adapted to local conditions to generate 20,000MW through conversion of organic wastes.

Obioh expressed optimism that the bio-digesters produced by NABDA for electricity generation, would also create jobs and raise the country's GDP.

"The key areas are design and fabrication of bio- digesters to local condition, local patenting of products, and contribution to organic wastes management which accounts to a minimum of 50 per cent municipal solid wastes."

According to her, apart from enhancing food security through the utilisation of bio-fertilizer to boost soil fertility, it will also create jobs across all value chains including digester fabrication, energy generation, waste management, bio-fertilizer production among others.

"There will be several spin-off industries which would contribute greatly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), " she said.

Obioha said the bio-digesters would be unveiled today while a train-the -trainer bio-entrepreneurship workshop will take place on Wednesday (tomorrow).

She said that investment in the bio-digesters, also called Anaerobic Digestion Technology, would enhance environmental sustainability.