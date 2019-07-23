Nigeria: Killing Fasoranti's Daughter Shows Nobody Is Safe, Says Anglican Bishop

Akure — The remains of the late Mrs. Funke Olakunri, the daughter of the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, was yesterday committed to mother earth, amidst tears from her family, friends, and well-wishers.

Olakunri was killed by some gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen along Ore-Shagamu Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, some days ago.

The St. David's Cathedral Anglican Church, Akure, the Ondo State capital was full to the brim as dignitaries from all walks of life attended the funeral service for the deceased.

In his sermon, the bishop of the Akure Diocese of the Anglican Church, Simoen Borokini, lamented the rate of insecurity in the country.

He stressed the need for the governments at all levels to be more proactive in the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

Reading the scriptures from the book of Amos, the bishop said 'death' was certain for all human beings, stressing that death would come in any form.

He said, "Do we have credible leaders in Nigeria? It is very unfortunate. Millions of people in the land are wounded and needed healing. It is when the governments do the needful that we can be healed.

"The government should do more for the security of the people. You take a risk in your house and you take a bigger risk when you take a step outside your house.

"Nobody is happy and nobody is safe in this country, our leader should do something on the issue of insecurity."

The cleric described the death of Olakunrin as a loss to the Akure Community, Ondo State and Nigeria in general.

"It is only God that can comfort the family of the deceased. It is only God that can wipe away their tears," Borokini admonished.