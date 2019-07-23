23 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Killing Fasoranti's Daughter Shows Nobody Is Safe, Says Anglican Bishop

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Sowole

Akure — The remains of the late Mrs. Funke Olakunri, the daughter of the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, was yesterday committed to mother earth, amidst tears from her family, friends, and well-wishers.

Olakunri was killed by some gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen along Ore-Shagamu Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, some days ago.

The St. David's Cathedral Anglican Church, Akure, the Ondo State capital was full to the brim as dignitaries from all walks of life attended the funeral service for the deceased.

In his sermon, the bishop of the Akure Diocese of the Anglican Church, Simoen Borokini, lamented the rate of insecurity in the country.

He stressed the need for the governments at all levels to be more proactive in the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

Reading the scriptures from the book of Amos, the bishop said 'death' was certain for all human beings, stressing that death would come in any form.

He said, "Do we have credible leaders in Nigeria? It is very unfortunate. Millions of people in the land are wounded and needed healing. It is when the governments do the needful that we can be healed.

"The government should do more for the security of the people. You take a risk in your house and you take a bigger risk when you take a step outside your house.

"Nobody is happy and nobody is safe in this country, our leader should do something on the issue of insecurity."

The cleric described the death of Olakunrin as a loss to the Akure Community, Ondo State and Nigeria in general.

"It is only God that can comfort the family of the deceased. It is only God that can wipe away their tears," Borokini admonished.

Nigeria

#BBNaijaPepperDem - All Housemates Up for Eviction

Biggie, the Big Brother, on Monday night cancelled nomination for housemates of the BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' as he puts all… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.