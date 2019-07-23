Nigeria: COZA - Police Chief Orders Probe of Alleged Police Siege to Dakolo's Residence

Photo: TimidDakolo/Instagram

Singer Timi Dakolo reacts to police invitation.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a probe into the alleged siege laid to the Lagos home of Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, by officers of the Nigerian Police.

Policemen had reportedly besieged Dakolo's residence at the weekend to deliver a letter inviting him and his wife, Busola to the police headquarters, over the rape allegation she levelled against the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

The action of the police had generated reactions from the public with wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, asking the IG to say 'no to rape'.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Police Spokesman, Mr. Frank Mba, the IG ordered a "rigorous and discreet scrutiny into the police operation to ascertain its conformity with Police Standard Operating Procedure and International Best Practices."

Mba added that Adamu also re-assigned the investigation into the rape allegation to a Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Mr. Michael Ogbizi.

"The DIG is also expected to take over the investigation of the complaint made by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo against the Dakolos in addition to providing a personal supervision to all facets of the investigation to ensure justice and fair-hearing to all the parties, with each case being treated purely on its merit.

"While enjoining the general public and the parties involved in the cases to remain calm and patient, the IG assures of unalloyed Police professionalism in the matter," Mba said.

Dakolo had condemned the siege which he described as "an attempt to abduct myself and my wife for telling the truth."

He had also accused the police of attempting to intimidate him and Busola.

"All we have asked is for this matter to be duly investigated," he had said, adding that "I have noted with increasing alarm, how my life, my wife's life and the lives of our children have been put at risk by unscrupulous persons."

Dakolo's wife had alleged that Fatoyinbo raped her as a minor, an allegation the pastor denied.