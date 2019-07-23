Mauritius: EU Ambassador Marjaana Sall Pays Farewell Call On Prime Minister

press release

The Ambassador and Head of the Delegation of the European Union, Mrs. Marjaana Sall, paid, this morning, a farewell call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Ambassador Sall said that she discussed with the Prime Minister, the various projects that the EU has undertaken in Mauritius as well as key projects in the pipeline ,during her four years tenure as Ambassador and delegate of the organisation.

She added that discussion with Prime Minister Jugnauth also focused on the good and regular political dialogue that both parties share. She emphasised the EU-Mauritius partnership is a solid one, and is based on shared values and are strengthening their relations through close collaboration in various spheres.

Also on the agenda were the National Electronic Licensing Programme being funded by the EU to improve the investment and doing business climate in Mauritius, and the construction of the Rodrigues airport for which Mauritius sought EU funding.