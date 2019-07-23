South Africa: Aussie Ref for All Blacks-Springboks Test

Cape Town — Australia's Nic Berry will referee Saturday's Rugby Championship encounter between the All Blacks and Springboks in Wellington.

Kick-off is scheduled for 09:35 (SA time).

Berry will be assisted by his countryman Angus Gardner and Japan's Shuhei Kubo, with England's Rowan Kitt the television match official (TMO).

Later on Saturday, New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe will referee the match between the Wallabies and Pumas in Brisbane.

Kick-off is at 11:45 (SA time).

O'Keeffe will be assisted by his compatriots Paul Williams and Brendon Pickerill, with another Kiwi, Ben Skeen, the TMO.

