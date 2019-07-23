22 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Death Toll in Mogadishu Car Bombing Rises to More Than 10

A car bomb in the Somali capital, Mogadishu has killed at least 10 people.

Witnesses said at least 30 others were injured when the car packed with explosives and parked near a busy security checkpoint by the city's airport was detonated by remote control on Monday morning.

The powerful explosion which rocked Mogadishu occurred in the morning when many people were on the road going to work and others were traveling to attend the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia's Mecca.

Al-Shabaab claimed of responsibility for the blast.

17 Killed in Somalia Bombing

The death toll in Monday's Mogadishu car bombing has risen to 17 while 28 others were injured, Somali medical officials… Read more »

