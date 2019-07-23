22 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Army Captures Suspected Al-Shabaab Members

Somali armed forces captured three suspected Al-Shabaab members during a military operation carried out in the country's southern Lower Jubba region on Monday.

Speaking to the state-run media, the commander of SNA's 11 brigade, Mohamed Hassan Badal said the suspects have been trying sneak into Kismayo by traveling on a bus.

A tip-off has led to the arrest of the three alleged militants who have been handed over to the security agencies in Kismayo town, he said.

This came more than a week after Al-Shabaab attack at a hotel in Kismayo, a coastal city which serves as interim Jubaland state that left 26 people dead, including an American citizen.

17 Killed in Somalia Bombing

The death toll in Monday's Mogadishu car bombing has risen to 17 while 28 others were injured, Somali medical officials… Read more »

