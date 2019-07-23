Somalia: Army Captures Suspected Al-Shabaab Members

Somali armed forces captured three suspected Al-Shabaab members during a military operation carried out in the country's southern Lower Jubba region on Monday.

Speaking to the state-run media, the commander of SNA's 11 brigade, Mohamed Hassan Badal said the suspects have been trying sneak into Kismayo by traveling on a bus.

A tip-off has led to the arrest of the three alleged militants who have been handed over to the security agencies in Kismayo town, he said.

This came more than a week after Al-Shabaab attack at a hotel in Kismayo, a coastal city which serves as interim Jubaland state that left 26 people dead, including an American citizen.