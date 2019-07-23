22 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Dennis Itumbi Charged Over 'Fake' Ruto Assassination Letter

By Maureen Kakah

State House Director of Digital and Media Dennis Itumbi has been charged over the alleged fake letter which claimed there was a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

He was Monday charged with three offences of making a false document without authority, publishing a false statement and reprogramming a mobile phone.

Itumbi denied the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

RIDICULOUS

The prosecution had asked the court to grant him stringent bond terms and that he be barred from publishing anything related to case on social media.

But according to his lawyer Katwa Kigen, the charges levelled against Mr Itumbi are ridiculous.

Earlier when he was arrested and detained, the court freed him on a Sh100,000.

On Monday, the magistrate directed that this bond remains in place.

The magistrate set August 5 as the pre-trial date while hearing will be on September 2 and 3, 2019.

